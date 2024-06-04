A plane travelling from Auckland to Christchurch has slid off the runway and into the grass upon landing. Video / Supplied / George Heard

Passengers onboard a flight that skidded off the Christchurch airport runway are rebuking Jetstar’s claim it happened at “low speed” and say the airline is trying to save face.

Jetstar has offered counselling sessions to customers on Friday’s JQ225 flight, but a passenger described the message as “cynical”.

One passenger said she thought the Airbus A320 plane “was going to flip” as it bounced along the tarmac during the incident, which the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has confirmed it will investigate.

Jetstar head of customer James Madden said: “After landing in Christchurch, the aircraft experienced a steering issue, causing it to veer on the runway at low speed and onto the grass.

”We understand this may have been a distressing experience for our customers. A counselling service has been set up and this service is available until 5pm on June 14, 2024.”

Passengers react to ‘low speed’ claim

Jetstar referred to the incident as “low speed” but passengers are concerned this is an attempt to downplay the incident.

Passenger and Herald columnist Diana Clement said: “I think ‘low speed’ is a cynical attempt to manipulate the narrative.”

The offer of counselling to the affected passengers means “they [Jetstar] must assume that some passengers have been traumatised”, she said.

Clement questioned how the plane could lose control if it was travelling at a “low speed”.

Another passenger, who asked not to be named, echoed Clement’s comments and described the landing.

“I think it [the email] felt like it was smoothing everything over and minimising the passenger experience.”

She said the landing felt turbulent almost immediately and the plane was travelling at what felt like fast speeds.

”Two to three seconds after we landed we veered quite sharp to the right, it was a really rough turn.

”I thought the plane was going to flip.”

She said it felt like the plane sped up during the incident on the tarmac, and it was bouncing off the ground and into the air as it slid onto the grass.

“It definitely felt like a crash. It was a very serious situation.

“I think Jetstar’s statement is not super accurate.

“I would love to read the report and know what speed we were going because it actually sped up while we were crashing.”

She didn’t think there were “adequate safety measures” for the passengers following the landing.

“I would have preferred to have been evacuated off the plane straight away.

“It took a whole hour to get us moving back to the terminal.”

Passengers who were on the Jetstar A320 plane that veered off the runway at Christchurch airport have been offered counselling. Photo / Diana Clement

Jetstar chief operating officer Matt Franzi said the aircraft experienced a steering issue “associated with one of three hydraulic systems failing on the aircraft”.

“During landing the aircraft veered on the runway before going onto the grass at low speed for a short period of time before returning to the runway and coming to a stop.”

Emergency teams arrived and checked over the plane before it was towed to the terminal.

“We’re working with Airbus and relevant authorities to investigate what happened.”

He said the aircraft would not be returned to service until fully operational.

There were no reports of injury to passengers or crew after the incident.

The New Zealand Airline Pilots Association president Andrew McKeen said such incidents were uncommon.

The “runway incident along with recent events of turbulence, underscore the essential role seatbelts play in passenger safety”.

TAIC is investigating the incident, including reviewing cockpit voice and flight data recordings in its investigation, and airport CCTV footage.

Crew, authorities, air traffic control and eyewitnesses would also be interviewed. TAIC said it has a target period for inquiries to be completed within two years.































