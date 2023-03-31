Christchurch Adventure Park loses appeal of $12m court-ordered damages after Port Hills fires

The Port Hills fires in 2017. Photo / File

An adventure park has lost an appeal after being ordered to pay $12 million in damages to homeowners following the Port Hills fires in 2017.

The fire, which was lit by an arsonist near the boundary of the Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP), burned through nearly 2000 hectares of forestry, 11 homes and caused a significant amount of property damage for dozens of homeowners.

It resulted in a large-scale firefighting effort over several days.

In 2021, High Court Justice David Gendall ruled that while CAP didn’t start the blaze it was liable for the spread of the fire and ordered the company to pay the owners of 80 damaged homes a total of $12m.

CAP appealed the ruling last year and argued it had no idea its chairlift was a potential fire risk and could contribute to the spread of the blaze. It disputed liability for damages in the Court of Appeal, claiming they weren’t properly informed of the risks by the chairlift company Doppelmayr.

However, today, the Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge and said Justice Gendall did not err by awarding damages.

More to come