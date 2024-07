A missing Christchurch 12-year-old girl has been found safe and well.

A Christchurch girl last seen 11 days ago has been found “safe and well”.

Natasha, 12, went missing on Thursday, July 11.

Police and her whānau grew concerned for her welfare, appealing for the public’s assistance in locating her.

She was last seen in the Devon St, Sydenham area.

After days of extensive searching, Natasha was found yesterday.