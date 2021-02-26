Chris Mac of Six60 shares his favourite Hamilton spots ahead of concert

Six60 will play to a crowd of 25,000 this Saturday at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Courier reporter Caitlan Johnston talks with Six60's bass guitarist Chris Mac ahead of tomorrow night's concert in Hamilton about the band's new single, his favourite bars in Hamilton and his connection to Te Awamutu.

A crowd of 25,000 are expected to head along to Six60's sold-out concert tomorrow at Claudelands Oval.

"We're totally pumped, it's our last show of the run and the shows have just been getting better and better so we're really excited to play," Chris says.

The concert is the first to be held at Claudelands Oval. Supporting acts ACCACIA, Paige, Mitch James and Drax Project will also join them there.

"It's [Claudelands Oval] such a cool spot for a show and I can't believe no one has played there before," Chris says.

Chris Mac, bass guitarist for Six60, says he's never had a bad night in Hamilton. Photo / Jason Oxenham

It's also occurring off the back of the release of their new single, which came out today.

Six60 have been performing 'All She Wrote' at each concert on the tour and Chris says they've been pleasantly surprised by how quickly crowds have been catching on to the song.

"They've really been getting behind the chorus, they sing along like they've heard it a million times and then they realise that they've never heard it before in their life, that's always a good sign.

"The first time we played it anywhere was at Waitangi and people were singing along and we were looking at each other and laughing because we were just so happy that people liked it."

'All She Wrote' is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music now and the music video will be released tonight at 6pm on YouTube.

The first time Six60 performed their new single 'All She Wrote' was during their concert at Waitangi. Photo / Supplied

At the moment, the song is Chris' favourite song to perform live, he says.

"We're having so much fun playing it."

Unlike other cities' crowds, the Hamilton crowd attending tomorrow night's concert will have time to learn all the words, the making of another great singalong.

Chris is a big fan of Hamilton for its good food, good bars and good people.

His favourite bars to visit while he is here include Craft on Hood St and Wonderhorse on Victoria St.

"I've maintained, I've been saying this for years; that I've never had a bad night in Hamilton.

"I can't go there [Hamilton] and not go to my favourite places. That's the best thing about touring, is that I have got favourite places in all the cities now."

Six60 performing at Hagley Park in Christchurch. Photo / Matt Clode

While Chris talks highly of Hamilton, he admits he has never been to Te Awamutu.

However, like a lot of people, oddly enough, he does have a connection to the area.

The band has worked with Pirongia local Leroy Clampitt, a producer and good friend to Chris.

"He actually worked on the last album on a couple of songs off it and I've known him for years through Rockquest – so that's my only connection."

On a final note, Chris talked about how grateful the band is to be able to be performing at a time like this.

"I guess we're very proud of the fact that we were able to take care of the pandemic in the way we did.

"We all did our jobs which means we get to do ours which is our favourite thing in the world to do, to get up and play music and make music together.

"What a time we're having right now and hopefully Saturday will be a reflection of that feeling, just joy of us all coming together celebrating what we've done."