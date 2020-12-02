Chris Lynch: Step back and be grateful to be a Kiwi during Covid-19

OPINION:

It's been a tough year, but sometimes it's important to take a step back and acknowledge how fortunate we are to live in New Zealand, particularly as Covid-19 shows no signs of slowing down in other parts of the world.

Bloomberg has crunched the numbers to determine the best places to be in the coronavirus era:

They've asked the question - Where has the virus been handled most effectively with the least amount of disruption to business and society?

The website produced what it calls the Covid Resilience Ranking, which scores economies of more than $200 billion on 10 key metrics: from growth in virus cases to the overall mortality rate, testing capabilities and vaccine supply agreements.

It's comprehensive and compelling.

New Zealand comes in at number one. In other words, the best place to be right now in the Covid-19 era is in New Zealand.

This could change if we don't get fast access to vaccines and if border management changes.

But for now, regardless of your political leanings, let's appreciate our current situation.

Bloomberg said "New Zealanders are basically living in a world without Covid."

The nation has seen just a handful of infections in the community in recent months, and live music and large-scale social events are back on.

"Though its tourism industries are suffering, New Zealand is also well-positioned for a vaccine with two supply deals in place."

Yes house prices are obscene, poverty is bad, and there are plenty of people being offended every day.

For many of us, it's easier to jump down each other's throats and condemn someone for trying to be happy and appreciative.

And just because someone shows gratitude about living in New Zealand, doesn't mean they're ignoring the problems.

Not everything is back and white, although there are many pretend powers at play trying desperately to divide this country with their identity politics.

The United States is now averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day.

And days ago mass coronavirus testing at Shanghai International Airport turned chaotic, with guards struggling to hold back an anxious crowd.

Some workers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus, so they tried to force thousands of people into the parking garage for mandatory testing.



The people weren't happy about it. Many escaped.



November 22, 2020 pic.twitter.com/XpRi5WUqPi — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) November 22, 2020

In New Zealand, some people have complained about having to wait in their car for an hour.

You may have heard the mental health advice campaigns on commercial radio asking listeners to list 10 things they're grateful for. Yes, it sounds flowery and time-wasting, but it's not.

Give it a go, you might surprise yourself.