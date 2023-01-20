Police and Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins will be New Zealand’s next Prime Minister, as he was the only nomination for the Labour leadership today.

The Police and Education Minister was able to convince his colleagues he had enough party support to take over the top job, making him an automatic selection to replace Jacinda Ardern, who earlier this week announced she will step down and will not seek re-election.

Today’s announcement should allow Hipkins to be sworn in as new PM ahead of a busy few weeks in politics, including Labour’s pilgrimage to Rātana, and Waitangi Day commemorations.

Hipkins is Police Minister and Education Minister and became well known to many New Zealanders through his role as Covid-19 Minister.

New Zealanders took to social media to express their thoughts on the announcement, many congratulating Hipkins, while others wondered whether he has what it takes to lead the country - and the Labour Party - ahead of the next election in October.

Well, if Hipkins goes on to win we'll look back on the resignation as a masterstroke. If not, it'll be called a disaster. — antihobbes (@antihobbes) January 20, 2023

ya know what i approve of chris hipkins as pm he seems like a chill dude — rebekah🌿⁷ (@royaifolklore) January 20, 2023

Fantastic, well done @chrishipkins. Hipkins will make a brilliant Prime Minister of New Zealand and continue the incredible legacy of Jacinda Ardern! Plus, I predicted that he would get the top job! https://t.co/zl7s34eotU — Harry Aldridge 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@HarryAldridge88) January 20, 2023

Hipkins seems like a really nice guy but I don’t think he has the pizzazz — Nicole (@nicolefairless) January 20, 2023

i reckon hipkins will be PM after the election, too



got the juice in a way luxon doesn't — offline hog (@AbsentHog) January 20, 2023

Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement on Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

He will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election in October.

Shortly after the announcement, Grant Robertson released a statement explaining why he had decided not to throw his hat in the ring.

Parliament is not set to return until February 14.

