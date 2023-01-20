Chris Hipkins will be New Zealand’s next Prime Minister, as he was the only nomination for the Labour leadership today.
The Police and Education Minister was able to convince his colleagues he had enough party support to take over the top job, making him an automatic selection to replace Jacinda Ardern, who earlier this week announced she will step down and will not seek re-election.
Today’s announcement should allow Hipkins to be sworn in as new PM ahead of a busy few weeks in politics, including Labour’s pilgrimage to Rātana, and Waitangi Day commemorations.
Hipkins is Police Minister and Education Minister and became well known to many New Zealanders through his role as Covid-19 Minister.
New Zealanders took to social media to express their thoughts on the announcement, many congratulating Hipkins, while others wondered whether he has what it takes to lead the country - and the Labour Party - ahead of the next election in October.
Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement on Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.
He will have less than eight months in the role before contesting a general election in October.
Shortly after the announcement, Grant Robertson released a statement explaining why he had decided not to throw his hat in the ring.
Parliament is not set to return until February 14.
