Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Chris Bishop frustrated by ‘politicalised’ Stan Walker Aotearoa Music Awards performance

RNZ
3 mins to read

Chris Bishop says his controversial comment wasn’t about Stan Walker but the political protest. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Bishop says his controversial comment wasn’t about Stan Walker but the political protest. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Senior Government minister Chris Bishop says he was frustrated by the politicisation of Stan Walker’s performance at the Aotearoa Music Awards, when he said “what a load of crap”.

During Stan Walker’s performance of Māori Ki te Ao, performers took to the stage with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand