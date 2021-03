A fault at Chorus's Marewa exchange cut internet to roughly 10,000 customers on Thursday. Photo / Chorus

A fault at Chorus's Marewa exchange cut internet to roughly 10,000 customers in Hawke's Bay on Thursday evening.

The fault was first reported at 3.30pm, and technicians were on site by 4.15pm, a Chorus spokeswoman said.

The fault was repaired by 8.45pm, the spokeswoman said.

Hawke's Bay Today is seeking more information around the cause of the fault.