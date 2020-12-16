Choppers sent to fight Dunedin fire

Four helicopters and ground crews are battling a blaze in Waipori Falls this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said 50 hectares of tussock and scrub had caught fire near Waipori Falls Rd, about 1.20pm.
Three crews from Waihola, one crew from Outram and a Dunedin Command Unit were at the scene, or on their way.
Four helicopters were also working to put it out, he said.
Henley resident Bree Thompson said she could see flames from her house, which is some distance from the blaze.
The fire appeared to being growing quickly, she said.
Light winds are blowing in Dunedin this afternoon and the MetService is predicting occasional showers this evening.