Originally published by Newstalk ZB Plus

Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick attended a mediation convened by the Human Rights Commission on January 23 in Auckland with people who had complained to the commission over her use of the controversial phrase, “from the river to the sea”, ZB Plus understands from sources.

The odds-on favourite to become the next Green Party co-leader attracted controversy last year when she used the phrase, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” at a pro-Palestinian rally in early November.

At the time, Act leader David Seymour accused Swarbrick of repeating a pro-Hamas statement, a criticism the Green MP dismissed as a “purposeful distraction”.

“They understand very well what the meaning of this phrase is, they understand what it means to many people in the New Zealand Jewish community. And they don’t just repeat it, they work crowds into hysteria, chanting it, it’s totally unacceptable,” Seymour said.

The New Zealand Jewish Council (NZJC) commented that most of the Jewish community considered the phrase offensive. NZJC spokesperson Juliet Moses said Swarbrick’s use of the phrase was particularly irresponsible as a politician, and the council had written to the Green Party two years ago explaining that the phrase was inflammatory.

Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said the commission had received numerous complaints about use of the phrase, and so would not comment on them directly at that time.

Swarbrick told Andrew Dickens on Heather Du-Plessis Allan Drive that if the phrase made a point about the need for the freedom of Palestinians and the nation was talking about what was occurring in Gaza, then “so be it”. However, Swarbrick apologised “to those who have felt [offended]” by her use of a controversial phrase.

Mediation is a dispute resolution process offered by the Human Rights Commission. Its website states: “The mediator notifies the relevant people of your complaint and offers our mediation process. If they agree to take part, mediation can take place online or in person. In the mediation meeting, the mediator helps parties safely work through the issues and discuss possible ways to resolve the complaint.

“Most complaints are sorted out by early resolution or mediation. Resolution can include an apology, an agreement not to do the same thing in the future, a training programme or compensation.”

A Human Rights Commission spokesperson noted that the dispute resolution process is confidential and said, “the commission encourages all people in Aotearoa to display humanity in this time and mutual respect towards one another.

“We acknowledge the fears and concerns of impacted communities and the conflict’s impact on their safety and security. When communities express concern that the use of a certain phrase or language is harmful to them, we encourage people to think carefully about the use of such language.

“While exercising their right to freedom of expression, we urge people to be well-informed, respectful and consider how best to communicate their message/intentions in a way which respects human rights for all. Our leaders have a particular responsibility to use their positions of power to promote human rights as well as foster harmonious relations across Aotearoa New Zealand, taking into consideration the impacts of their words and actions on all their constituents. We encourage anyone who thinks they are experiencing discrimination to make a complaint to the Commission.”

The Green Party declined to clarify its position with regard to the use of the controversial phrase by its MPs when approached for comment by ZB Plus yesterday.

The phrase, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel. Its use is taken to mean a call for the dismantling of Israel.