Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick has announced she will run for the Green Party’s leadership.

Swarbrick confirmed she would contest the co-leadership position from Parliament today, saying that in the three days since James Shaw announced he was stepping down from the role, people had asked her to put her name forward for it.

She promised to grow the Green Party and revealed her ultimate goal: “the nation’s first Green-led government.”

“I am a proud member of the Green Party. More than any other party we understand that there is far greater leadership out there in the community than there is in the so-called halls of power. I am here to serve my communities. Over the past three days, they have asked me to stand up and put myself forward for this role,” Swarbrick said.

“I will be spending the next few weeks talking to members of the Green Party about my vision for the future of our movement and to ask their trust in me. If I am elected to work alongside Marama Davidson, I will grow the Green movement to achieve tangible, real-world, people-powered change - as I have since I first signed up - but now, at even greater scale.”

She said that would mean getting more Green Party members running local campaigns and setting up local solutions to problems.

“It means more Greens Local Body members, Councillors and Mayors. It means more Greens MPs in Parliament and ultimately, our nation’s first Green-led Government.”

She said her shorter term goal would be to tackle the National-Act-NZ First coalition government, saying it had a “cruel agenda.”

“I will challenge this Government’s cruel agenda and communicate the imagination, potential, and the necessary hope to mobilise for the sustainable, inspiring and inclusive Aotearoa that I see reflected every day in our communities,” Swarbrick said.







