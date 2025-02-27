Advertisement
Chinese naval flotilla enters Great Australian Bight after live-firing exercises in Tasman Sea

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Winston Peters called China's lack of notice before a naval live-fire exercise in the Tasman Sea a “failure” in the NZ-China relationship.

The flotilla of Chinese naval ships that conducted live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea has moved further away from New Zealand, entering the Great Australian Bight this morning.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said the Chinese naval taskforce was today located west of Tasmania and moving west in the large open bay.

NZDF said it had continued to monitor the flotilla in co-ordination with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The Chinese task group as seen from HMNZS Te Kaha and Seasprite helicopter. Photo / NZDF
During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, ADF chief David Johnston said it had been drawing assessments on what path the taskforce might take.

“At various times the task group has avoided weather or conducted its own training, which has led to possibilities that it could have gone further east in the Tasman Sea [or] could have turned back north as previous task groups have done,” Johnston said.

“But the fact that they are currently south of Hobart and proceeding southwest suggests that it is more likely now that they may proceed through the Australian Bight.”

The ships had been sailing in international waters off Australia’s east coast and conducting live-firing exercises since last week, causing transtasman flights to divert.

The flotilla yesterday was reported to have moved into Australia’s exclusive economic zone, with defence officials assuming the taskforce is backed by a nuclear-powered submarine.

University of Auckland international relations expert Stephen Hoadley.
University of Auckland international relations expert Stephen Hoadley.

University of Auckland international relations expert Associate Professor Stephen Hoadley told the Herald that NZDF vessels would continue to monitor movements if Chinese ships strayed into New Zealand’s economic zone.

“The New Zealand Air Force Poseidon aircraft is already making passes over the Chinese ships. The frigate Te Kaha is already between them and us, shadowing the Chinese fleet,” he said.

“The Australians have more platforms in the Chinese ships’ regions. They are exchanging intelligence with us and through the Five Eyes channels.

“We know pretty much where they are and how many shots they are firing.”

Hoadley said that while Australia and New Zealand know what the ships were doing, we don’t know China’s motivation.

“Is this part of a wider scheme, a shake-down exercise and seeing if their new ships work properly?

The Chinese task group as seen from HMNZS Te Kaha and Seasprite helicopter. Photo / NZDF
“Or is this, as Australian analysts say, a rehearsal or a show of force?”

Hoadley said ships travelling through exclusive economic zones were perfectly legal.

“They are within their rights, we pass close to the China coast when we transit. They are entitled to come here as long as they are peaceful.”

Defence Minister Judith Collins said earlier that the Government didn’t know if the group intended to come closer to New Zealand.

On Friday, she vented frustration at the Chinese Government for not informing New Zealand it would be sending a “highly capable” strike force with “enormous strike power” down the east coast of Australia.

Collins said the Chinese Government and Chinese Embassy had given New Zealand no notice it would be sending the strike force into the region.

“They have not deigned to advise us on what they are doing in the middle of the Tasman Sea,” she said.

China’s Defence Ministry hit back on Sunday, saying the “relevant remarks of the Australian side are completely inconsistent with facts”, while confirming the use of live ammunition.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

