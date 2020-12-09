Childcare worker arrested after allegations of indecent assault

Police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with indecent assault and sexual violation. Photo / File

A 28-year-old male childcare worker has been arrested and charged with indecent assault and sexual violation, following a complaint from a young person.

Counties Manukau Police acting detective senior sergeant Dean Batey said police have been investigating since the complaint was made on November 18.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid."

The boss of the childcare group confirmed the allegation related to a staff member who no longer works at the company.

She said in an email to parents this evening that the company takes any such allegations seriously.

"The staff member was stood down from their duties with immediate effect.

"The safety of the children in our care is our paramount consideration.

"Both the police and Oranga Tamariki have been informed about the allegation.

"Our child-safety protocols are clear, approved by MSD and regularly updated and communicated to all staff."