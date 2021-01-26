Child seriously burned in incident at Rotorua

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / File

A young child has suffered serious burn injuries in an incident in Rotorua tonight.

Emergency services were called to the address on Perkins St, Pukehangi about 5pm after reports that a young person had been burnt.

"Police were stood down and ambulance crews took over," a police spokesperson said.

"We understand that ambulance services took the child to hospital for treatment."

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance.