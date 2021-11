Police say the person has been taken to the hospital and in a serious condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police say the person has been taken to the hospital and in a serious condition. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A child has been rushed to Starship Hospital in Auckland after being hit by a car in the driveway of a property in Mt Albert, the Herald understands.

Police wouldn't be drawn on details of the incident but confirmed a person had been struck by a car in a driveway on New North Road.

The person has been taken to the hospital and is in a serious condition, police said.

- More to come