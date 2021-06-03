Chiefs rugby manager charged with drink driving

Chiefs player development manager Kent Currie is facing a drink driving charge. Photo / Chiefs

A Chiefs rugby manager is facing a drink driving charge.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Chiefs player ID and performance manager Kent Currie appeared at Hamilton District Court this morning charged with driving while over the blood alcohol limit.

He was stopped on Ruakiwi Rd on April 23 with a blood alcohol limit of 102 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, court documents allege. The legal limit is no more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Community magistrate Terry Bourke remanded Currie without plea until his next appearance on June 18.

The maximum penalty is three months and a fine of $4500.

The date of the alleged drink driving coincides with the Anzac match between the Chiefs and the Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato which kicked off at 7.05pm.

A Chiefs spokesperson confirmed the franchise was aware of the charge, but would not make any further comment due to it being an employment matter.