Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall steps down after 7 years

The woman in charge of investigating many of New Zealand's high-profile coronial deaths - including victims of Whakaari/White Island and the Christchurch terror attacks - has stepped down.

Judge Deborah Marshall has announced she will be leaving her role as Chief Coroner after seven years.

"For some time now, I have been considering retiring. I think it's time to move on," Marshall said.

Marshall was expected to leave the role in early 2022 and Deputy Chief Coroner Anna Tutton would be acting as Chief Coroner until a new appointment was made.

During her time as Chief Coroner, Marshall has investigated many of New Zealand's most high-profile coronial cases. This includes leading the coronial response to the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the Christchurch Masjid Attacks.

But the many cases without a national profile that she has investigated are equally important, she said.

"I am honoured to have held the role of Chief Coroner, and am privileged to have worked with such dedicated colleagues in the Coroners Court," Marshall said.

She was appointed to the role in February 2015, taking over from Judge Neil MacLean.

Coronial appointments are made by the Governor-General on the advice of the Attorney-General, given after consultation with the Minister of Justice.