Beef+Lamb NZ suggests farmers check on the welfare of their farm dogs as winter bites big time around the district.

As winter temperatures continue to bite this is a great time to do a quick check on some of the hardest working members of the farm team, according to Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

“During winter, your dog team needs a high-fat, high-protein and energy-dense diet,” said B+LNZ senior extension manager Mark Harris.

“If feeding home-kill, make sure the meat is fully defrosted as this saves your dog using energy just to consume their meal.

“Check the housing for your dogs.

“If they are struggling to keep warm in their kennels, their energy requirements will increase significantly,” Harris said.