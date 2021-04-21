Champagne flute stabbing at Auckland party: Man denies wounding charge, granted bail and name suppression

The home in Westmere where a man was allegedly stabbed with a broken champagne flute. Photo / Supplied

A 53-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge relating to an alleged incident where an Auckland partygoer was stabbed with a champagne flute.

The man was arrested earlier today and was granted interim name suppression when he appeared before a community magistrate in Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The accused is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He immediately entered a not guilty plea and elected a trial by jury.

The Crown opposed bail for the accused but this was granted by Community Magistrate Leigh Langridge, subject to a range of conditions.

The accused was also granted name suppression.

Earlier today police said they had charged the man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Herald has reported that a guest was allegedly stabbed with a champagne flute at a party in Westmere on Friday night.

More than a dozen police cars flooded the normally quiet Rawene Ave in Westmere on Friday after the incident at a party attended by several dozen of the city's property and financial elite.

The event was at a property in Rawene Ave that was crowned NZ Home & Entertaining Home of the Year in 2007.

The party's host, builder Mark Ensom, was credited by witnesses with saving the victim's life after he staunched the severe bleeding while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with critical injuries but has since been discharged.

Police were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.