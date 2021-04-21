Champagne flute stabbing at Auckland party: Man arrested

The home in Westmere where a man was allegedly stabbed with a broken champagne flute. Photo / Supplied

The home in Westmere where a man was allegedly stabbed with a broken champagne flute. Photo / Supplied

A 53-year-old man is due to appear in court after a man was seriously injured at an Auckland party on Friday.

Police charged the man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was due to appear in Auckland District Court later today.

The Herald has reported that a guest was allegedly stabbed with a champagne flute at a party in Westmere on Friday night.

More than a dozen police cars flooded the normally quiet Rawene Ave in Westmere on Friday after the incident at a party attended by several dozen of the city's property and financial elite.

The event was at a property in Rawene Ave that was crowned NZ Home & Entertaining Home of the Year in 2007.

The party's host, builder Mark Ensom, was credited by witnesses with saving the victim's life after he staunched the severe bleeding while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with critical injuries but has since been discharged.

Police were unable to comment further as the matter was before the court.