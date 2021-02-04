Central Otago fatal plane crash pilot named

Phillip Pullar died in the Central Otago light plane crash on February 3. Photo / Supplied

The pilot who died in a small plane crash yesterday has been identified as Southland farmer Phillip Gordon Pullar.

The body of 62-year-old Pullar was recovered from the Cessna 172 wreckage by a search and rescue team on Old Man Range, near Alexandra, today.

Authorities received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft about 5.30pm yesterday.

Pullar was the only person on board as he flew between Bannockburn and Gore.

The remoteness of the crash scene, along with thick fog and low cloud, hampered the search.

Police confirmed the body of a man was found after the aircraft was located about 3.40am today.

It's understood that rescuers stayed with the wreckage through the night.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been advised.

Two CAA accident investigators from Wellington have already arrived at the crash scene.

"Initially they will gather information from first responders and liaise with police, then undertake a thorough scene evaluation, including taking photographs," a CAA spokesman said.

"It is too early to comment on possible causes of the accident."

CAA safety investigators look at aviation accidents and incidents – called "occurrences" – to find the causes, and to prevent them happening again.

Police thanked the "tireless work" of the Wakatipu and Central Otago Search and Rescue volunteers and Otago Helicopters staff who had worked throughout the night.

Pullar is a well-known farmer from the Southland region.

But in recent years it's understood that had spent more time in Bannockburn, Central Otago, where he has a wine business, Hawksburn Vintage Wines Ltd.

Pullar's family was also involved in Camp Columba – a popular camp site in Southland used by school camps, churches and community groups.

His father, Gordon Pullar, gifted land for Camp Columba in 1957 when it opened as the permanent home for the Mataura District Bible Class Easter Camp.