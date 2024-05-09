The country is in the middle of a 'winter-like surge' as polar air plunges temperatures. Video / NZ Herald / MetService

Despite its name, no one is buried at Central Hawke’s Bay’s Pukeora Forest of Memories.

Tucked just out of the Waipukurau township, the Forest of Memories’ 10-hectare block is located at the base of Pukeora Scenic Rd.

It was initiated by the Rotary Club and custodian Andrew Watts in April 1993.

Jane Hamilton (left) and Ian Walker from the Waipukurau Rotary Club hoped to recruit volunteers to help maintain the Pukeora Forest of Memories. Photo / Michaela Gower

Now the call is out for volunteers to help maintain the ever-growing memorial to community members.

Designed as a tranquil walk through time, it honours local identities and has gained attention from people outside of the area who want to be a part of it.

The forest includes a memorial to political figure Duncan MacIntyre - the deputy prime minister from 1981 to 1984 - and a memorial to Sir Richard Harrison, former speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

Just like any good garden, the forest needs a helping hand to stay in great shape and the Waipukurau Rotary Club has its sights set on sourcing volunteers.

Club president Jane Hamilton said the forest was “a cool place to be” and new memorials “were happening all the time”.

She said the work needed was not “strenuous stuff” and included tasks such as weed eating and leaf blowing.

She said the growing memorial offered a therapeutic space for those visiting to sit and remember but also for those wanting some exercise amongst its pathways.

The forest is split into two parts with an upper and lower memorial section, each with multiple locally named signposted pathways.

“It’s a sense of peace up here, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

The Pukeora Forest of Memories needs maintenance help. Photo / Michaela Gower

“It’s just something I think is special for the community and now this opportunity is for them to be more involved in it.”

The club’s community services and arboretum director, Ian Walker, said it was important for Central Hawke’s Bay people to take care of the well-used track.

And he wanted to make one thing clear - there were no bodies. The forest simply contained a memorial plaque on a rock each representing a life.

Bullrush Bridge at Pukeora Forest of Memories is one of the many tracks that can be taken to explore Central Hawke's Bay identities. Photo / Michaela Gower

Walker said the forest was impressive as the season turned to autumn, with the rustic and gold colours.

The retired veterinarian wanted to create a co-ordinated approach to the way it is maintained.

“It’s fundamentally looking after the tracks, and keeping them clear.”

The Rotary Club will host a public meeting on Saturday, May 11 at 9am at the entrance of the park for any volunteers wanting to become a friend of the Forest of Memories.

Anyone who can’t make it and would still like to lend a hand can reach out to Jane Hamilton on 0274578660.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.