Waipukurau Rotary Club recently embarked on a journey through the stunning coastal landscape of Central Hawke’s Bay with a highly anticipated 4WD Trek.

The adventurous event not only brought together more than 100 4WD vehicles but also united friends, families, and sponsors in support of the local community.

Beginning the trek at Omakere and concluding at the picturesque Pōrangahau Beach, participants were treated to a day filled with sunshine and breathtaking views from high vantage points along the route. The camaraderie among attendees further enhanced the experience.

The finale at Pōrangahau Beach was spectacular and fun, with a gourmet barbecue and light refreshments served against the backdrop of a warm sunset, concluding an unforgettable day of exploration and philanthropy.

None of this would have been possible without the generous support of sponsors Ruahine Motors Ford, Waipukurau New World, 2Stor, Silver Fern Farms, Aitkin’s Ranch, Hill Seeker 4WD, Mr Apple, Property Brokers, Vet Service HB, Bridgestone Waipukurau, Hatuma Lime and Repco. Their contributions played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event.

The trek could not have taken place without the support and generosity of the 20 landowners whose properties were traversed on the day – taking the trek to hilltops that few people have been lucky enough to explore.

Beyond the thrill of adventure, the Waipukurau Rotary Club’s 4WD Trek serves a higher purpose – to give back to the community. The funds raised from this event will be channelled into Rotary’s funding assistance programmes, which support initiatives including community projects, youth sports, youth development programs, and recognition of outstanding young employees through the Young Employee of the Year award.



