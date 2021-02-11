Central Hawke's Bay fire: State Highway 2 remains closed after 35-hectare blaze reaches road, ignites hay bales

State Highway 2 has been closed near Takapau after a large grass fire rampaged across farm paddocks and hay bales and reached the road.

Although it's understood the blaze was largely under control by about 5.30pm, the road remains closed. Emergency services widened cordons to between State Highway 50 and Ashcott Rd at 4.30pm.

The fire broke out about 2.40pm and had reached the road by 3.17pm, driven by strong winds.

Police helped farmers drive tractors off the paddocks as the fire advanced. Only minutes later, fence battens were ablaze.

"Minutes later the flames had reached the roadside and the fence battens were ablaze. The road disappeared under clouds of smoke."

Emergency services are responding to a large grass fire that has reached SH2, Takapau. Photo / Rachel Wise

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was about 35 hectares and included many stacks of large round hay bales.

A plane, two helicopters and 11 fire appliances plus a command vehicle attended and had the fire "mostly contained" by about 5.30pm, he said.

"It's not completely out but they're working to extinguish it."

Crews had created a fire break around it, he said.

He said no one was injured and no evacuations ordered.

The road would likely remain closed for some time, a police spokesman said.

A plane has been called up to quell the blaze on dry countryside. Photo / Paul Taylor

SH2 TAKAPAU, HAWKE'S BAY - FIRE - 3:30PM

Due to a grass fire, SH2 is CLOSED near the intersection with Speedy Rd. Please follow the directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^EW pic.twitter.com/Ixa3hdRyAW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 11, 2021

A total fire ban is in place across Hawke's Bay, extending across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

No outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed because of the increased fire danger.