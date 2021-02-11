Central Hawke's Bay fire: 35-hectare farm blaze continues to smoulder

A large grass fire continues to smoulder near Takapau after 35 hectares of farm paddocks and hay bales were engulfed.

State Highway 2 was closed for five hours after the blaze broke out about 2.40pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were then called to back to the scene about 11.19pm on Thursday after a series of "flare ups".

The spokesman said hay bales continue to smoulder, but no active firefighting is occurring.

"There is no risk of the fire spreading," he said.

Police helped farmers drive tractors off the paddocks as the fire advanced.

"Minutes later the flames had reached the roadside and the fence battens were ablaze. The road disappeared under clouds of smoke," a witness said.

A plane, two helicopters and 16 fire appliances, plus a command vehicle, attended the fire.

State Highway 2 was closed for five hours after the blaze broke out about 2.40pm. Photo / Paul Taylor

Principal rural fire officer Trevor Mitchell said nobody was injured and no evacuations were undertaken.

An investigation into the fire is under way, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A total fire ban is in place across Hawke's Bay, extending across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau.

No outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, are allowed because of the increased fire danger.