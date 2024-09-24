But three weeks later, daycare staff accidentally gave Mona a banana muffin with egg, causing another allergic reaction.
Le Mancq and her husband again met daycare staff.
“This time we brainstormed for almost two hours. We looked at every single detail about how they manage food and how they can just forget. We felt quite good about what was put in place,” she told the Herald.
But three weeks ago, Mona suffered another reaction from eating kiwifruit.
“This time she had a worse allergic reaction because she vomited a lot, she broke out in hives and she was touching her tongue.”
Le Mancq organised another meeting after returning from overseas, but was told by the daycare owner she thought it would be best if the family look for a new centre.
“I was still jetlagged and I said ‘what are you saying? Are you telling us you want [us] to go but you can’t say that?’”
Le Mancq said the owner justified asking them to leave because it was too complex, Mona had too many allergies, teachers were too stressed around her and they could not guarantee an incident wouldn’t happen again.
“She said we should consider home-based care because of her allergies and it is too difficult for a centre to look after a kid like her.”
An email from the centre confirms “we felt we were unable to provide you the reassurance you were looking for in the form of a guarantee for the next 3 years and didn’t want to put any of us in this situation again”.
“You have to improve, talk to other centres, work with the parents and just do better.”
An email from the centre to Mona’s parents said: “We did not insist she leave and would have continued to work with you if you’d been clear that was something you wanted.
“If we were only working with Mona’s specific health needs, we would be recruiting process-driven teachers, but we have a diverse and rich team to support all the early learning needs and expectations in our environment.”
Ministry of Education northern region leader Isabel Evans said early learning services were expected to provide a learning programme that was safe, inclusive and free from discrimination, including for children with severe allergies.
“Services are required to meet and maintain all regulatory requirements when children are attending.
“The ministry has notified the early learning centre that a complaint has been made by the parent and is now progressing with the complaints process,” Evans said.