The empty altar at the St Matthew-in-the-city Anglican church in central Auckland. Photo / RNZ

A vintage cross has been stolen from the St Matthew-in-the-City Anglican church in central Auckland.

In a social media post, Reverend Helen Jacobi posted images of the high altar cross and CCTV images showing a person carrying it.

CCTV footage shows a person walking straight to the high altar on Friday afternoon last week and taking the cross, which was not bolted down.

Reverend Jacobi said it dated back to at least 1905 and was extremely heavy.

"We assume the cross was from the opening of the building which was in 1905. It's quite ornate, heavy brass which is the kind of thing they would've had back then and it's still beautiful now," Jacobi said.

A CCTV image shows a person carrying the cross away. Photo / RNZ

She told RNZ the cross had significant sentimental value and it was the centrepiece of the church.

"It's very unique ... I don't know what someone would do with it, you know? Put it in their lounge? It's not worth anything to anyone else and I don't imagine they'd be able to sell it because it's absolutely unique. So we'd just love it back."

The reverend said the theft had been reported to police.