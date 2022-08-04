A man will reappear in the Hamilton District Court later this month after being charged over alleged offending at a Cambridge cemetery. Photo / WDC

A 19-year-old charged after allegedly doing burnouts in a graveyard and driving over freshly dug plots has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in court.

The Cambridge man made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court this morning facing charges of intentional damage, sustained loss of traction, and interfering with a grave after an alleged incident at Hautapu cemetery on Monday night.

The man, supported by family, was granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea to reappear in court on August 25.

Lawns at the community graveyard were left torn up by wheel marks and freshly dug plots were run over, leaving affected families distraught.

Waipā District Council has started repairs but said it would likely take months to get it back in shape.

The damage is estimated to cost about $3000.