A fresh appeal for information on an assault on a speed camera operator in Invercargill will be made on Ten 7 Aotearoa tonight.

The camera operator was assaulted by a motorcyclist just before 8.20pm on April 29, Invercargill police said.

At the time, they said the victim, who was sitting in the red van while it was parked in the northbound lane on Dee St, did not know the attacker.

The back window of the van was smashed and the offender reached inside with a waratah and struck the victim on the lower back.

He was treated in hospital, as the sharp end of the post pierced his skin causing further soft-tissue injuries.

Police are hoping to identify a person seen riding a motorcycle in CCTV footage through central Invercargill before the assault.

"Our investigation to date has determined the offender was wearing a motorcycle helmet."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark McCloy said: "This was an unprovoked serious assault using a weapon on a member of the public doing their job helping keep our roads safe.

"We're hoping members of the community can help us with information which will track down the person responsible, as police want to hold them to account."

Police are asking the public to watch Ten 7 Aotearoa, previously known as Police 10/7, at 7.30pm and get in touch if they have any information.