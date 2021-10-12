CCTV images of aggravated dairy robbery in Hastings released

Police are appealing to the public for help following an aggravated robbery at a Hastings dairy.
Police were called to the Railway Road Mini Market in Hastings late on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for police said the offender took items and fled the scene.
Police did not confirm whether a weapon was used though Hawke's Bay Today understands the weapon used was a hammer.
Police have now released images captured from CCTV footage, asking for the public's help to identify the man in them.
Anyone who recognises this person is asked to contact Police by phoning 105, quoting event number P048246535.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.