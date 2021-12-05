'Caviar please': Simon Bridges' son's hilarious response to hospital staff's question during recovery

Simon Bridges' son Harry, who suffered a serious injury following a schoolground accident, appears to have got his sense of humour back while recovering in hospital. Photo / Simon Bridges / File

Last week the 7-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering a torn liver and internal bleeding from a bad accident on a swing.

It meant his father Simon Bridges missed the announcement of his new role as Finance Spokesperson with the former National Leader having to rush his son to Starship.

But days on from his injury it appears young Harry has regained his smile along with his sense of humour.

Taking to social media, Bridges revealed his son had staff at Starship grinning after providing a rather quirky response to their dinner time question.

"Harry still has a few days at Starship Hospital and, while he isn't entirely out of the woods, he's definitely getting better and regaining his personal sense of humour," Bridges wrote.

"Today one of the amazing staff asked him what he wanted for dinner.

"'Caviar please', he replied."

Bridges also thanked those from around the country who had sent in well wishes to the family.

"Thank you for the 100s of kind messages for Natalie, Harry and myself. While we can't respond to them all we so appreciate them."

It appears Harry's quick response wasn't just a hit with hospital staff but Kiwis on social media also found pleasure in the 7-year-old's response.

"Always a good sign with boys - asking for food that means he's probably AOK. Interesting choice though!" one joked.

Another added: "Regarding the caviar, call his bluff, bet he won't eat it, I'm sure my kids wouldn't!"

A third said: "You know what Simon will be getting for Harry's Christmas lunch now! Kid deserves it. Go on, Simon!"

Over the weekend, Bridges opened up about giving up his leadership hopes and providing a clear pathway for Christopher Luxon to take the reins as leader.

On Friday, Luxon announced Bridges would get the sought-after finance and infrastructure portfolios and the Number 3 ranking in his shadow Cabinet.

Bridges said it was a week of "ups and downs".

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a wee bit of dejection there for a while, but what made the medicine go down better is that I have a lot of respect and time for Chris Luxon. I think he's a guy that commands that, actually.

"So that made it a little less difficult and I could see actually we have the ability to get ourselves back to where we have been in the past, which is unified and focused."

He said there was an advantage in Luxon coming into politics without any political baggage.

"It means you see things with fresh eyes. I like that in our leadership team, there is that blend of his outside experience and leadership and organisational skills, but also someone like me with Parliamentary and ministerial experience, and also maybe some street smarts. I think it's going to work really well."

Bridges had a lot less to say about Judith Collins, whose attempt to demote him resulted in caucus passing a no-confidence motion in her last Thursday.

Luxon has said he will give Collins a good role in his line-up. Asked if he believed Collins should stay, Bridges said "that's absolutely the leader's prerogative".

"That's possibly the benefit of fresh eyes. I'm in the space of letting bygones be bygones, and thinking about the future."

Bridges said he was excited about his own move to the finance portfolio, and hoped to rebuild National's credibility in those areas.

"National is at its best when it is doing a strong job in these areas. We have been the most trusted party on these issues before, and we can get back there."