Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Cause for celebration': White Island guide turns 20 a year after almost dying in the eruption

7 minutes to read

Tour guide Jake Milbank will celebrate his 20th birthday today - a year on from almost losing his life in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy. Photo / Supplied

Neil Reid
By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

Jake Milbank turns 20 tomorrow. He will celebrate surrounded by loved ones – a year on from nearly dying in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy on his last birthday.

The young White Island Tours

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.