One of New Zealand’s most senior Catholics can now resume public activities after a Vatican-led review into sexual abuse allegations against him concluded no further inquiry is required.

Cardinal John Dew, a former Archbishop of Wellington who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2015, was the subject of sexual abuse allegations in May last year, a day after his 75th birthday and retirement.

The allegations dated back to the 1970s.

“Cardinal Dew can now resume public activities that he stood aside from under church protocols when the allegation was brought to the attention of the church in May last year,” said Archbishop of Wellington Paul Martin.

Martin said the church became aware of an allegation of abuse “at about the same time as his retirement”.

“Cardinal Dew immediately stood aside from all public church activities while the police investigated the allegations. When the police advised in March that no charges would be laid, Cardinal Dew continued to stand aside while a separate Vatican review proceeded, using the church’s international procedures for complaints against bishops.

Cardinal John Dew strenuously denied the allegations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“With the church’s review complete, and no further action proposed, Cardinal Dew can resume public church activities,” Martin said.

In a statement to NZME, police said they investigated the allegations but there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

“After conducting extensive inquiries into the case, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses, police have exhausted all available lines of inquiry into the case.

“Evidence is often harder to locate or no longer exists as potential witnesses and suspects may pass away, and physical evidence may no longer be available.

“As such, the case has now been closed; however, police will always consider new information that may come to light in relation to an investigation.”

Cardinal John Dew made an apology to survivors of abuse on behalf of the bishops and congregational leaders in New Zealand.

Newshub revealed the allegations in March, after Dew unsuccessfully sought an injunction against Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand to prevent the story from being broadcast.

He first sought the injunction in the High Court but failed. He appealed to the Court of Appeal, again failing, and then took his case to the Supreme Court.

Newshub reported that former National MP and Attorney-General Chris Finlayson KC acted on behalf of two nuns who joined the legal action to block the story.

The Supreme Court also dismissed Dew’s appeal.

The judgment said Newshub’s story detailed allegations from Steven and Linda Carvell.

They were aged 7 and 8 in November 1977 when the alleged conduct was alleged to have occurred at St Joseph’s Orphanage in Upper Hutt.

Archbishop Martin said this had been a “distressing experience” and “painful” for everyone concerned.

“The church has an ongoing pastoral responsibility to offer support to all those involved and continues to do so. This includes the complainant to whom the church has continued to offer support.”

Who is John Dew?

Born in Waipawa, Dew went on to study for the priesthood in Christchurch.

He was ordained as a priest in 1976 and appointed an assistant priest at St Joseph’s Parish in Upper Hutt between 1976 and 1979, where the abuse is said to have occurred.

He was later appointed a bishop of the Wellington Archdiocese in 1995. Wellington’s Sacred Heart Cathedral was too small for the expected congregation, so he was consecrated bishop in an at-capacity Wellington Town Hall.

He was appointed Archbishop of Wellington in May 2004 by Pope John Paul II, succeeding the late Cardinal Tom Williams.

In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him only the fourth New Zealand cardinal.

In 2021, while still Archbishop of Wellington, Dew apologised to victims who suffered abuse in the church’s care.

Dew said people should have been able to trust the church and those who abused them. He acknowledged that instead “we caused you pain, hurt and trauma and this continues to impact you”.

“Any kind of abuse is unacceptable and indefensible. We are deeply sorry.”

In May last year, on Dew’s 75th birthday, Pope Francis accepted his resignation as Archbishop of Wellington.

He was previously the president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishop’s Conference.

Cardinal John Dew’s full statement

“My retirement as Archbishop of Wellington was announced on 5th May last year. On Saturday 6th May, I was informed that an allegation of sexual abuse had been made against me which dated back 46 years to when I was an assistant priest in Upper Hutt.

“I stated immediately, and state again now, that there have never been any instances of improper or abusive behaviour in my 48 years of priesthood.

“I learned that the complaint made against me had been submitted to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse, the church’s National Office for Professional Standards and the police. I followed church protocols and stepped aside from any ministry while the police were investigating this. Thirty weeks later, I was interviewed by the New Zealand Police in the presence of my lawyer.

“From the moment I was told of this alleged behaviour I have strenuously denied that the events described ever happened.

“This has now been thoroughly investigated by the New Zealand Police, others have been interviewed and sworn affidavits provided to the police prove that these allegations could never have happened.

“The police have informed me that this investigation has now been concluded, their file has been closed and no charges will be laid against me.

“From the time that I became a bishop, I have lived by my Episcopal motto, ‘Peace through integrity’. Integrity has always meant a great deal to me and the words of that motto have guided my life.

“I do not know the person making the allegations and have never met him. The allegation against me is false, it may come from a well of anguish and grief arising from other reasons.

“I am acutely aware of how distressing this is for many; survivors who have put their trust in me, our church community and my family and friends.

“I state once again that all incidents of abuse are wrong. I hope and pray that all abuse victims will find peace and healing. I restate that these alleged events never happened. I have nothing further to add.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.