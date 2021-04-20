Carterton community rallies around family after child's death

The Carterton community is rallying around the family of a toddler struck by a car. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

The Carterton community is rallying around a family whose child died in a vehicle accident last week.

Elaine Leggott, who managed the Doing a Good Deed Facebook page, set up a fundraiser for the family after receiving messages from members of the community.

"People were messaging me saying, what are we going to do and how are we going to help," Leggott said.

"People are gutted, sad. They don't know how to help."

Leggott did not know the family, but hoped to raise about $10,000 for any unexpected costs.

Raising these funds was a way to help the family while also respecting their privacy, she said.

"Even if you donate the price of a cup of coffee.

"We want to wrap our arms around the family and support them. I couldn't even imagine how they feel.

"All I can say is it's rocked the community."

A florist had messaged the page hoping to send flowers to the family, and Masterton New World had donated a $500 gift card.

As of Friday night, more than $5600 had been raised by members of the community.

"The people of Wairarapa, they all send their love to the family and want to let them know they're right behind them."

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang also expressed his condolences to the family.

"There's not a lot to say except that it's really devastating news," he said.

"We really need to wrap around the family as a community, when the family is ready.

"As a community and mayor, we just want to express our love and care."

Lang had not visited the family out of respect for their privacy, but said the offer was there when they were ready.

Police detective Barry Bysouth said the child had been struck by a reversing vehicle in its driveway on Lincoln Rd, shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

"Police continue to investigate what appears to be a tragic accident and are supported in the investigation by family members of the child, who are very distressed."