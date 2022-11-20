A large tree fell on two cars on River Rd on Monday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

A large tree has fallen on to cars travelling along River Rd in Hamilton this morning, and emergency services are responding.

The incident occurred around 8.10am right outside of Waikato Diocesan School for Girls.

A police spokesperson said power lines are down and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area but the road can be accessed north of Comries Rd or south of Fairfield Rd.

Keith Bennett’s car was one of two which were crushed by a large tree.

Bennett told the Herald at the scene that he first thought the sound of the tree falling was thunder.

Keith Bennett surveys the damage to his Holden car after being struck by a falling tree on river road in Hamilton. Photo / Mike Scott

“I heard what I thought was thunder but in fact it was the tree giving away and coming down on top of these cars,” he said.

“The roof of the car started collapsing down and the window screen popped, I was trapped in the vehicle, I couldn’t get out.”

Bennett said the ordeal was terrifying and thankfully a member of the public was able to pull branches off his car and get a door open to get him out.

Multiple cars were crushed when a tree fell on River Rd. Photo / Mike Scott

A St John spokesperson reported that they were in attendance but there were no injuries and they weren’t transporting anyone to hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said three fire trucks are attending the incident.

In a notice on its Facebook page, Waikato Diocesan School for Girls told students to find an alternate route to school as the River Rd entrance was unable to be accessed due to the incident.

“No students were involved and everyone is safe. We will update with road access information as the day progresses.”