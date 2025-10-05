Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Careful who you vote for: Foreign states target local councillors

Hannah Brown
National Desk Editor ·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The NZSIS says elected representatives, their staff and families need to be alert to threats.

The NZSIS says elected representatives, their staff and families need to be alert to threats.

Foreign states are persistently trying to interfere in our local councils, exploiting sister city relationships and attempting bribery through proxies, the NZSIS has warned.

In the final fortnight of local body election voting, NZSIS director-general Andrew Hampton told the Herald the next crop of mayors, councillors and staff would need

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save