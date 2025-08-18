Advertisement
Soldier admits spying against NZ by trying to give military base maps to foreign country

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A New Zealand Defence Force soldier has admitted to a charge of attempted espionage today. Photo / File

A soldier with links to several far-right groups has admitted spying against New Zealand by attempting to pass on critical and classified information about New Zealand Defence Force bases to what he thought was a foreign country, but was actually an undercover officer.

Both the soldier and the country he

