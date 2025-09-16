Advertisement
Police, intelligence agencies warn businesses and venues of extremist threats at crowded spaces

Hannah Brown
National Desk Editor ·NZ Herald·
The strategy and guidelines have been developed by a cross-government group of nine agencies led by Police and including the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

New Zealand venues, schools and businesses are being warned of the risks posed by possible lone-wolf attackers in crowded spaces.

While the overall threat remains low, organisations hosting crowds should be considering fencing, lighting, bollards, cameras, security staff and in some cases screening equipment and explosive detection dogs, authorities say.

