New Zealand|Politics

Spy boss Andrew Hampton on changes to Government Communications Security Bureau on his watch

9 minutes to read
Spy boss Andrew Hampton talks about changes at the GCSB, Five Eyes and Johnny English. Video / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

After six years as a spy boss, Andrew Hampton talks to Audrey Young about the changes at the GCSB, Five Eyes, the treaty, cancer ... and Johnny English.

The man transforming New Zealand's foreign-focused spy

