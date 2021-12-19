Car stuck down bank after serious crash on Gibbston Valley Highway near Queenstown

The car crashed down the bank before stopping near the Kawarau River. Photo / Guy Williams, ODT

An upturned car is stuck down a bank and above a raging Kawarau River after a serious crash on the Gibbston Valley Highway near Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 10.30am today after the car and a van collided on State Highway 6.

An ODT reporter at the scene said the car with a rope attached to it was down a steep bank above the Kawarau in the Nevis Bluff area.

A witness told him the car was on its roof and "one roll away" from being in the water.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / Guy Williams, ODT

The reporter described the river as a "raging torrent" and very high at the moment.

A helicopter had flown over the site and landed a few hundred metres away, he said.

Meanwhile, a van was on the road and also had significant damage.

One person had been put into an ambulance, which remained at the scene.

Part of the highway is closed, with traffic backed up right to Gibbston, the reporter said.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays.

About 25 emergency service personnel were at the scene.

- Staff reporters and ODT Online