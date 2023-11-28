Emergency services responded to a car rolling over on Rangitīkei St, Whanganui East, on Tuesday night. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen‑Hill

Emergency services responded to a car rolling over on Rangitīkei St, Whanganui East, on Tuesday night. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen‑Hill

One person received minor injuries when a car rolled in Whanganui East in Tuesday night.

Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Rangitīkei St around 11pm.

Hato Hone St John said they responded with one ambulance. The sole occupant of the vehicle was assessed and treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the road was blocked for a short time.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand said two crews from Whanganui Fire Station attended.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.