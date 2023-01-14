Car plunges into water near Twizel, emergency services at scene

The crash occurred on the highway next to High Country Salmon, a witness said.

A car has plunged into water after its driver crashed near Twizel this morning.

Emergency services are still working to locate the car after the crash on State Highway 8 around 6.50am today.

“Initial information suggests that a car has collided with a bridge barrier and fallen into a body of water underneath,” a police spokeswoman said.

No further information, including the condition of the driver, was available at this stage.

One lane of the highway has been closed between Lake Ohau Rd and McAughtries Rd as emergency services try to find the car.

A witness said the car appeared to have crashed into the High Country Salmon farm, just off Lake Ruataniwha.

There were at least four boats on the water searching for the vehicle, they said.











