Car in flames after powerlines downed in Waikato crash, person seriously injured

Dawson Rd in Taupiri is closed between Lake Rd and Kerie Rd after a serious crash. Photo / Google

One person is seriously injured after powerlines were downed and a car caught fire in Waikato this afternoon.

Dawson Rd in Taupiri is blocked in both directions after power lines were "brought down" in the single-car crash just after 4pm, police said.

Fire and Emergency tended to the car fire, a spokesperson said.

Four St John vehicles attended at 4.10pm and treated two patients.

One person was taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries, St John said.

Dawson Rd is likely to be closed to traffic for some time, police said, between Lake Rd and Kerie Rd.

Drivers are urged to delay travel or avoid the area altogether.

The holiday road toll sits at 15. A person died this morning after a serious crash on State Highway 65 in Maruia.

The holiday road toll period ends tomorrow at 6am.