Police were on their way to the single-car crash between Tutira and Putorino. Photo / Google Maps

Delays are possible on State Highway 2 north of Napier after a car flipped in the highway's southbound lane.

Police, firefighters and a St John ambulance were at 12.35pm on Monday on their way to the single-car crash, between Tutira and Putorino, near the highway's intersection with Ridgemount Rd.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were still on their way to the scene, but traffic delays were possible.

It was unclear if there were any injuries, she said.