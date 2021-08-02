Car fire spreads to other vehicles in Rotorua's Distinction Hotel carpark

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua.

Multiple cars have been damaged by fire in a Rotorua hotel carpark.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of a car on fire in a car park on Fenton St, between Sala and Gwendoline Sts, about 4.30am.

The hotel is Distinction Hotel.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

When fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to three other vehicles, the spokeswoman said.

All four vehicles were extinguished and a fire investigator was at the scene.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were also police at the scene of the fires.

A reporter at the scene said the Distinction Rotorua Hotel car park was cordoned off.

What started as one car fire reportedly spread to others. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he could see at least three burnt cars, one of which was "completely burnt out" and a tow truck was removing some of the cars.

More to come.