Car fire spreads to other vehicles in Rotorua's Distinction Hotel carpark

Multiple cars have been damaged by fire in a Rotorua hotel carpark.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of a car on fire in a car park on Fenton St, between Sala and Gwendoline Sts, about 4.30am.
The hotel is Distinction Hotel.
When fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to three other vehicles, the spokeswoman said.
All four vehicles were extinguished and a fire investigator was at the scene.
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were also police at the scene of the fires.
A reporter at the scene said the Distinction Rotorua Hotel car park was cordoned off.
He said he could see at least three burnt cars, one of which was "completely burnt out" and a tow truck was removing some of the cars.
More to come.