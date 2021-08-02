Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Car fire spreads to other vehicles in Rotorua's Distinction Hotel carpark

Quick Read
Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua.

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Multiple cars have been damaged by fire in a Rotorua hotel carpark.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of a car on fire in a car park on Fenton St, between Sala and Gwendoline Sts, about 4.30am.

The hotel is Distinction Hotel.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser
When fire crews arrived, the fire had spread to three other vehicles, the spokeswoman said.

All four vehicles were extinguished and a fire investigator was at the scene.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were also police at the scene of the fires.

A reporter at the scene said the Distinction Rotorua Hotel car park was cordoned off.

What started as one car fire reportedly spread to others. Photo / Andrew Warner
He said he could see at least three burnt cars, one of which was "completely burnt out" and a tow truck was removing some of the cars.

More to come.