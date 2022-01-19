The car went into the water on the Thames Coast Road near Tararu just after 9pm last night. Photo / Google Maps

A motorist was taken to hospital last night after they lost control of their car on the winding Thames Coast Road and landed in the sea.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John attended the accident involving a silver Nissan station wagon at 9.10pm.

The crash happened near Tararu in the Coromandel.

The sole occupant of the car was transported to hospital in a moderate condition, a police media spokesperson said.

One ambulance attended and treated a patient who was then taken to nearby Thames Hospital, according to St john.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, but initial indications show no other vehicles were involved.