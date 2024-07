At the height of the incident, eight fire trucks were needed to fight the fire in the Mt Eden building.

A car crashed into a property in Auckland this morning and caught alight, causing the building and vehicle to go up in flames.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said they were called to a fire in Esplanade Rd, Mt Eden, at 5.20am.

A police spokesperson said the car crash ignited a fire inside the building.

The spokesperson said a “number of occupants” had to be evacuated from the building.