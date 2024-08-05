Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Car crashes into Albany house: Home owner says alleged drunk driver narrowly missed 15-year-old daughter in bed

By: and
3 mins to read
Emergency services responded to an address on the North Shore where a car collided with a house.
  • A vehicle crashed into a home on Auckland’s North Shore on Sunday, narrowly missing a 15-year-old in bed.
  • The driver, who allegedly blew nearly four times the legal limit, is facing charges of dangerous driving and excess breath alcohol.
  • Police have emphasised planning safe transport home to avoid alcohol-related accidents.

An alleged drunk driver smashed into a home in Auckland’s North Shore last night, narrowly missing the head of a 15-year-old girl who was lying in her bed.

The vehicle was wedged between the house and a retaining wall, suspended precariously over a 3m drop as emergency services responded to the incident on Fairview Ave in Fairview Heights shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

Extensive damage was caused to the property – but the home’s owner says the accident could have been much worse.

Speaking at his damaged North Shore home today, Ross Cranston told the Herald his 15-year-old daughter Mia was in the room the car smashed into.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Fire crews rescued an alleged drunk driver from a vehicle that was suspended over a 3m drop last night after crashing into a North Shore home. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire crews rescued an alleged drunk driver from a vehicle that was suspended over a 3m drop last night after crashing into a North Shore home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“My daughter had been lying in bed when the accident happened and the wheel was around six feet from her head,” Cranston said.

“She didn’t sleep much.”

Mia said she initially heard a loud bang and the fence surrounding the property breaking simultaneously, before looking out her window and seeing the entire underside of the car.

“I thought there’s probably not a car in our house. Then we went outside and there actually was a car on the side of the house.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I just assumed it was a car crash on the road because they all sound the same,” Mia said.

The homeowner's 15-year-old daughter was in bed when the car smashed into the house, narrowly missing her head. Photo / Ross Cranston
The homeowner's 15-year-old daughter was in bed when the car smashed into the house, narrowly missing her head. Photo / Ross Cranston
The accident caused extensive damage to the home. Photo / Ross Cranston
The accident caused extensive damage to the home. Photo / Ross Cranston

Cranston said he believed the driver had jumped the kerb, driven down the lawn and hit a retaining wall.

“I think that washed off a bit of his speed and lifted him up,” he said.

“If he had cleared that, he would have been going full noise into my daughter’s bedroom in the front of the house.”

Despite this, Cranston said he thought it was an earthquake because of the way it furiously shook the house.

A police spokesperson said the driver allegedly returned a breath alcohol result of 930mcg, nearly four times the legal limit.

Cranston told the Herald he believed the driver had been drinking Chinese wine, containing 62% alcohol.

“A police officer told me he was surprised the driver could even find the ignition.”

Cranston added the driver looked asleep for most of the incident. He said the driver was not communicating at first and eventually a neighbour had to come out and interpret.

The 44-year-old driver will appear in North Shore District Court, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving. Photo / Ross Cranston
The 44-year-old driver will appear in North Shore District Court, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving. Photo / Ross Cranston
Damage to the roof of a house on Fairview Avenue in Fairview Heights. Photo / Ross Cranston
Damage to the roof of a house on Fairview Avenue in Fairview Heights. Photo / Ross Cranston

“He would wake up, make a couple of phone calls and be laughing and joking.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

Waitematā acting road policing manager Warwick Stainton said if anyone doubted whether they were safe or legal to drive, they should not get behind the wheel of a car.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road,” he said.

“This incident has caused massive damage to someone’s family home which could have been avoided if someone had called a taxi.

“Plan ahead if you’re going to be drinking and make sure you have arranged a safe way to get home – whether that is organising a sober driver, getting picked up, or catching a taxi or ride share.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand