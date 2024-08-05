Fire crews rescued an alleged drunk driver from a vehicle that was suspended over a 3m drop last night after crashing into a North Shore home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“My daughter had been lying in bed when the accident happened and the wheel was around six feet from her head,” Cranston said.

“She didn’t sleep much.”

Mia said she initially heard a loud bang and the fence surrounding the property breaking simultaneously, before looking out her window and seeing the entire underside of the car.

“I thought there’s probably not a car in our house. Then we went outside and there actually was a car on the side of the house.

“I just assumed it was a car crash on the road because they all sound the same,” Mia said.

The homeowner's 15-year-old daughter was in bed when the car smashed into the house, narrowly missing her head. Photo / Ross Cranston

The accident caused extensive damage to the home. Photo / Ross Cranston

Cranston said he believed the driver had jumped the kerb, driven down the lawn and hit a retaining wall.

“I think that washed off a bit of his speed and lifted him up,” he said.

“If he had cleared that, he would have been going full noise into my daughter’s bedroom in the front of the house.”

Despite this, Cranston said he thought it was an earthquake because of the way it furiously shook the house.

A police spokesperson said the driver allegedly returned a breath alcohol result of 930mcg, nearly four times the legal limit.

Cranston told the Herald he believed the driver had been drinking Chinese wine, containing 62% alcohol.

“A police officer told me he was surprised the driver could even find the ignition.”

Cranston added the driver looked asleep for most of the incident. He said the driver was not communicating at first and eventually a neighbour had to come out and interpret.

The 44-year-old driver will appear in North Shore District Court, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving. Photo / Ross Cranston

Damage to the roof of a house on Fairview Avenue in Fairview Heights. Photo / Ross Cranston

“He would wake up, make a couple of phone calls and be laughing and joking.”

The driver, a 44-year-old man, is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday, charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and dangerous driving.

Waitematā acting road policing manager Warwick Stainton said if anyone doubted whether they were safe or legal to drive, they should not get behind the wheel of a car.

“People who drive while impaired by alcohol are putting themselves at risk, as well as everyone else on the road,” he said.

“This incident has caused massive damage to someone’s family home which could have been avoided if someone had called a taxi.

“Plan ahead if you’re going to be drinking and make sure you have arranged a safe way to get home – whether that is organising a sober driver, getting picked up, or catching a taxi or ride share.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.