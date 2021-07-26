Car believed to have fled the scene after Wellington shooting

A police cordon is in place at Travers St in Vogeltown after a person was located with a gunshot injury on Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police are searching for a car they believe fled the scene of a serious Wellington shooting.

Armed police were called to a Travers St house in Vogeltown at about 2.45pm on Sunday.

They found a 41-year-old woman outside the property with a gun shot injury.

The woman remains in a stable but serious condition in hospital.

Police said as a result of enquiries undertaken so far, they believe that a vehicle left the area at speed following the shooting.

This vehicle is of interest to the investigation and Police are seeking to speak to the occupants.

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said Vogeltown residents can expect to see an ongoing police presence in coming days, as investigations continue.

A scene guard remains in place at the house while a scene examination continues, and officers will also be visiting nearby properties.

Police would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the Travers St/Vogeltown area on Sunday afternoon, who may have seen something which could assist in the investigation.

This includes anyone who was driving in the area who may have relevant dashcam footage.

People can contact police via 105 and quote file number 210725/5546.