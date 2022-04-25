Footage shows a car appearing to deliberately ram the back of another vehicle in Hamilton. Video / Paint Fade

Frightening new video shows a car appearing to deliberately ram the back of another vehicle at speed in a Hamilton street.

The crash leaves debris strewn across the road as pedestrians rush to the scene.

The crash took place on Tramway Rd in the suburb of Enderley last Wednesday and was reported to police at 4.30pm.

Police are yet to release more details about the incident, saying the officers who attended are not at work today.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

The Paint Fade Facebook page posted the footage last Thursday and shows a white car accelerating at speed towards a silver car in front of it.

As the white car closes in on the back of the other vehicle, it appears to hit the brakes in a cloud of smoke.

However, it still smashes into the other car heavily, instantly crumpling its boot and lifting the silver car's back two wheels off the ground.

The bonnet of the white car is also crumpled as the entire car dips forward under the impact before it comes to a halt down the road.

A barefooted woman and another passenger then run down the road towards the wreckage of the white car.

The aftermath of the impact on the silver car cannot be seen in the video.